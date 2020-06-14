Notice of Sale - by Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
On or after July 1st the following items will be placed for sale on the on-line auction website www.Publicsurplus.com :
1. Roll of copper wire
2. Humvee folding knife
3. USMC sword
4. Knife
5. Tanto knife
6. Creeper
7. Edie Bauer walking stick
8. Stihl leaf blower
9. Flashlight
10. US Army Knife
11. Estwig hammer
12. Durapro tool
13. Estwig hatchet
14. Flashlight
15. Hatchet
16. Flat bar
17. Bolt cutters
18. Silver ring
19. Uniden radio’s
20. Airsoft Pistols
21. Roll copper wire
22. Blue cruiser bicycle
23. Mongoose BMX bike
24. Rampage BMX bike
(Pub. June 14, 2020)