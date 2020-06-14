Notice of Sale - by Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office

On or after July 1st the following items will be placed for sale on the on-line auction website www.Publicsurplus.com :

1. Roll of copper wire

2. Humvee folding knife

3. USMC sword

4. Knife

5. Tanto knife

6. Creeper

7. Edie Bauer walking stick

8. Stihl leaf blower

9. Flashlight

10. US Army Knife

11. Estwig hammer

12. Durapro tool

13. Estwig hatchet

14. Flashlight

15. Hatchet

16. Flat bar

17. Bolt cutters

18. Silver ring

19. Uniden radio’s

20. Airsoft Pistols

21. Roll copper wire

22. Blue cruiser bicycle

23. Mongoose BMX bike

24. Rampage BMX bike

(Pub. June 14, 2020)