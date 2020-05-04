ADVERTISEMENT FOR PROPOSALS
Notice is hereby given that proposals will be received by the Valley Transit , until 4:00 p.m. on May 29, 2020 for construction of the Main Facility CNG Upgrades.
Work to be performed includes design, engineering, fabrication, installation, commissioning, testing, and training associated with the supply of compressed natural gas (CNG) station equipment upgrades. Upgrades include CNG dispenser replacement, back up fuel dispensing post, temperature compensation, fuel management, and emergency shutdown
improvements
Request for clarifications are due no later than 4:00 p.m. on
May 18, 2020 Pacific Daylight Time (PDT).
Questions regarding the RFP shall be directed to:
Bruce McCaw, Maintenance Manager, 1401 W. Rose Street
Walla Walla, WA 99362, Email: bruce@valleytransit.com
Ph: (509) 525-9140
Proposals will be received by registered or certified mail only at,
Valley Transit, 1401 W. Rose Street, Walla Walla, WA
RE: Main Facility CNG Upgrade Proposal
by 4:00 p.m. on May 29, 2020.
If delivering by hand please call (509) 525-9140 prior to arriving to
ensure a staff member will be available to accept your proposal.
Proposal Packages may be purchased on www.questcdn.com for $15.00, nonrefundable, under project #7002195. Addenda will be published only through the online service. Contractors that do not purchase a proposal package will not automatically be notified of addenda and will need to periodically check the on-line plan room for addenda.
Valley Transit hereby notifies all Contractors that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into, pursuant to this advertisement, minority and women’s business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit proposals in response to the invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.
Valley Transit reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.
No Contractor may withdraw their proposal after the hours set for the opening thereof, or before award of contract, unless said award is delayed for a period exceeding 60 calendar days.
(Pub. April 29 & May 4, 2020)