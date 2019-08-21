ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Walla Walla Community College
Student Recreation Center (2018-173)
August 16, 2019
Project No: 2018-173
Title: Walla Walla Community College Student Recreation Center
Agency: E&AS for Walla Walla Community College
Project Manager: Jeff Gonzalez
Owner: Walla Walla Community College
General Contractor/Construction Manager: Chervenell Construction
Architect: NAC Architecture
Sealed bids will be accepted by Chervenell Construction until 2:00pm (Base Bid and Alternates) on Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 at the Walla Walla Community College located at 500 Tausick Way, Walla Walla WA in Room 181. Base Bid and Alternate proposals will be opened publicly and read aloud at the bid opening. Interested parties are invited to attend.
A Pre-Bid Conference, optional for all prospective bidders, will be held Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at 10:00am at the Walla Walla Community College in Room 185AB.
SEALED bids for the following bid packages will be accepted
Bid Package #2 Structural Concrete
Bid Package #3 Site Concrete
Bid Package #4 Irrigation & Landscaping
Bid Package #5 Supply Structural Steel
Bid Package #6 Supply Steel Joists & Decking
Bid Package #7 Field Erection of Steel
Bid Package #8 Rough Carpentry & Materials
Big Package #9 Metal Stud Framing & GWB
Bid Package #10 Roofing & Siding
Bid Package #11 Doors & Hardware
Bid Package #12 Aluminum Doors & Windows
Bid Package #13 Architectural Woodwork
Bid Package #14 Floorcovering
Bid Package #15 Gym Flooring
Bid Package #16 Acoustical Ceilings
Bid Package #17 Painting
Bid Package #18 Specialties
Bid Package #19 Elevator
Bid Package #20 Fire Protection
Bid Package #21 Plumbing – Complete
Bid Package #22 HVAC – Complete
Bid Package #23 Electrical - Complete
The scopes of work are outlined in the Contract Documents. Bids are to be submitted on the Bid Form provided in the Bid Package. The envelope shall have printed on the outside the following:
1. The Project number and description
2. Bid Package Number and Date
3. The name and address of the Bidder
A Bid Bond is required for any bid over $300,000. Proposals received after the time set for opening will not be considered. Bids will be opened and publicly read immediately after the time and date set for opening. Chervenell Construction reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities on bids received. Any firm
failing to submit its proposal in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Instructions to Bidders may be considered non-responsive.
Any bid package received by fax, email or phoned in will be
considered non-responsive.
Drawings and Specifications will be available on Monday, August 19th, 2019 at www.nacplans.com and may be examined at the
following locations:
• Abadan Reprographics, 603 E. 2nd Ave, Spokane, WA 99202 – (509)747-2964
• Associated Builders and Contractors, 1760 E Trent, Spokane Valley, WA 99202 – (509)534-0826
• Chervenell Construction, 1220 W. Poplar Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362 – (509)525-1373
• Chervenell Construction, 7511 W. Arrowhead, Ste. B, Kennewick WA 99336 – (509)735-3377
• Contractor Plan Center, 5468 SE International Way, Milwaukie OR 97222 – (503)650-0148
• Daily Journal of Commerce Plan Center, 921 SW Washington Street Suite 201, Portland OR 97205 – (503)274-0624
• Daily Journal of Commerce Seattle, 83 Columbia Street Suite 200, Seattle WA 98104 – (206) 622-8272
• Hermiston Plan Center, 1565 N 1st Street, Suite 8A Hermiston OR 97838 – (541)564-0420
• Spokane Regional Plan Center, 209 N. Havana, Spokane, WA 99202 – (509)328-9600
• Tri-City Construction Council, 20 E. Kennewick Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336 (509)582-7424
• Walla Walla Valley Plan Center, 29 E Sumach Street, Walla Walla WA – (509)525-0850
• Weekly Construction Reporter, 2215 Midway Lane Ste 208,
Bellingham WA 98226 – (360)738-0370
• Yakima Plan Center, 1212 N 16th Ave #2, Yakima WA 98902 – (509)457-4271
Contract Documents can be viewed ONLINE at the following locations:
• Abadan Reprographics – www.abadanplanroom.com or
• Associated Builders & Contractors – www.Ipcabc.com
• Contractor Plan Center – www.contractorplancenter.com
• Daily Journal of Commerce Plan Center – www.djcoregon.com
• Daily Journal of Commerce Seattle – www.djc.com
• Hermiston Plan Center – www.hermistonplancenter.com
• NAC Architecture – www.nacplans.com
• Spokane Regional Plan Center – www.plancenter.net
• Tri-City Construction Council – www.tricityplancenter.com
• Weekly Construction Reporter – www.wcrnc.com
• Yakima Plan Center – www.yakimaplancenter.com
Bidders may download digital files at no cost. Printed documents are available via the NAC or Abadan online plan rooms by choosing the “Order” option. Additional or partial sets may be purchased, at bidders’ expense, (non-refundable), from www.nacplans.com or a printer of the bidders’ choosing.
Bidders wishing to be formally listed as a plan holder must log in and choose “Add me as a Plan Holder” at www.nacplans.com, where a current plan holder list is continually posted. Any questions regarding www.nacplans.com shall be directed to plan center services, 509-747-2964 or repro@abadanspokane.com.
Questions should be addressed to Kyle Clark 509-735-3377 or by email kyle@chervenell.com (Pub. Aug. 21, 2019)