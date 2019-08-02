ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
CITY OF MILTON-FREEWATER, OREGON
LOCUST MOBILE VILLAGE WATER LINE EXTENSION
City of Milton-Freewater, Oregon, 501 Lamb Street/P.O. Box 6
Milton-Freewater, Oregon 97862
The City of Milton-Freewater, Oregon (Owner) invites Bids for the construction of the Locust Mobile Village Water Line Extension project. The Work includes approximately 3,300 linear feet of 12-inch water line, 540 tons of asphalt concrete, fire hydrants, 6-inch PRV vault, 4-inch meter and vault, water valves, water service connections, meter boxes, service setters, relocation of existing meters, and other associated work.
Sealed Bids for the described Project will be received by the Owner at Public Works, 501 Lamb Street, Milton-Freewater, Oregon 97862, until 11:00 a.m., local time, August 16, 2019, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.
The Contract Time for this Project is 60 calendar days for Substantial Completion. All paving shall be completed by October 31, 2019.
The Contractor will be subject to the Davis-Bacon Act (40USC276a) and the applicable provisions of ORS 279C.800 through ORS 279C.870 (the Oregon Prevailing Wage Law).
This Project is being funded with a financial award from the Safe Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund Program jointly implemented by the Oregon Health Authority - Drinking Water Services and Business Oregon.
Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., 214 E. Birch Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, and the contact person is Adam Schmidtgall, P.E., aschmidtgall@andersonperry.com, 509-529-9260. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., or at the other locations listed below.
City of Milton-Freewater, 501 Lamb Street, Milton-Freewater, Oregon
Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., 1901 N. Fir Street, La Grande, Oregon
Bidding Documents are available at http://www.andersonperry.com under the Bid Docs link. The digital Bidding Documents may be downloaded for a non-refundable payment of $25.00 by inputting QuestCDN eBidDoc Number 6452052 on the website. Assistance with free QuestCDN membership registration, document downloading, and working with the digital Project information may be obtained at QuestCDN.com, at 952-233-1632, or via e-mail at info@questcdn.com. The Bidding Documents will be available for download after July 26, 2019. No paper sets will be provided for bidding purposes.
The Owner is an equal opportunity employer. Minority and women-owned businesses are encouraged to bid. Minority and women-owned businesses should indicate they are a minority on the Planholders List.
A pre-bid conference will not be held.
Owner: City of Milton-Freewater, Oregon
By: Brian Steadman; Title: Public Works Superintendent
Date: Publish July 26, 2019 and August 2, 2019