ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
BURBANK BUSINESS PARK LIFT STATION NO. 2 -
PWW 2020-15
Port of Walla Walla, 310 ‘A’ Street
Walla Walla, Washington 99362
The Port of Walla Walla, Washington (Owner), invites Bids for the construction of the Burbank Business Park Lift Station No. 2 - PWW 2020-15 project. The work includes installation of approximately 2,265 feet of 8-, 10-, and 12-inch gravity sewer pipe, 175 feet of 6-inch pressure sewer pipe, 13 manholes, one sewer lift station, one water service connection, and site mass grading. Also included will be surface restoration, together with all other work in accordance with the Contract Plans and Contract Documents.
Sealed Bids for the described Project will be received by the Owner, at the Port Administrative Offices located at 310 ‘A Street, Washington 99362, until 2:00 p.m., local time, December 1, 2020. Bidders may submit the bids through the tenant drop box accessed from south side parking area of the Port office. The bid results will be made publicly available promptly upon determination of the lowest responsible bidder. Refer to the Instructions to Bidders for further details.
The Contractor is subject to all requirements related to Washington Prevailing Wage Rates for Public Works Projects, EEO, and Washington State Contracting Laws.
Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., 214 East Birch Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, (509) 529-9260, John Wells, P.E., jwells@andersonperry.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., or at the other locations listed below.
Port of Walla Walla, Washington, 310 ‘A’ Street, Walla Walla, Washington
Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., 1901 N. Fir Street, La Grande, Oregon
Bidding Documents are available at http://www.andersonperry.com under the Bid Docs link. The digital Bidding Documents may be downloaded for a non-refundable payment of $25.00 by inputting QuestCDN eBidDoc Number 7373111 on the website. Assistance with free QuestCDN membership registration, document downloading, and working with the digital Project information may be obtained at QuestCDN.com, at 952-233-1632, or via e-mail at info@questcdn.com. No paper sets will be provided for bidding purposes.
The Owner is an equal opportunity employer. Minority and women-owned businesses are encouraged to bid. Minority and women-owned businesses should indicate they are a minority on the Planholders List.
In recognition of the public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 virus pandemic, and consistent with Governor’s Proclamation 20-05 to Stay Home – Stay Healthy, an online GoTo Meeting event is scheduled for Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., local time, to answer questions regarding the project.
Port of Walla Walla – Lift Station No. 2
Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (PDT)
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/136250101
Join the conference call:
Toll Number: 701-801-1220
Access Code: 767-811-836
Toll Free Number: 855-212-0212
Access Code: 767-811-836
Owner: Port of Walla Walla, Washington
By: Patrick Reay
Title: Executive Director (Pub. Oct. 22 & 29, 2020)