ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
2020 SIDEWALKS PROJECT
City of College Place
625 South College Avenue
College Place, Washington 99324
The City of College Place, Washington (Owner), invites Bids for the construction of the 2020 Sidewalks Project. The Base Bid includes pedestrian improvements on Bade Avenue. These improvements include the installation of approximately 625 square yards of new concrete sidewalk, pedestrian ramps, approximately 680 linear feet of curb and gutter, and other work. Bid Alternative 1 includes pedestrian improvements on SW Davis Avenue. These improvements include the installation of approximately 390 square yards of new concrete sidewalk, pedestrian ramps, approximately 60 linear feet of curb and gutter, and other work. Bid Alternative 2 includes pedestrian improvements on SW 12th Avenue. These improvements include the installation of approximately 250 square yards of new concrete sidewalk, pedestrian ramps, approximately 190 linear feet of curb and gutter, approximately 500 square feet of concrete retaining wall, and other work.
Sealed Bids for the described Project will be received by Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc. at 214 E. Birch Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, until 2:00 p.m., local time, March 23, 2021. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the bids will not be opened publicly. The bid tabulations will be made as soon as possible.
The Work for the base bid shall be substantially complete within 30 working days from the date shown in the Notice to Proceed.
This Project is being funded by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Washington State Community Development Block Grant Program. Because the project is being paid for by federal funds, all work will be subject to all federal and state requirements relating to the use of such funds, including the Davis Bacon Wage Rates or Washington State Prevailing Wage Rates for Public Works Projects, EEO, Washington State Contracting Laws, etc. All work performed on this project will be subject to the higher of the state or federal wage rates.
Each bid on the project must be submitted on the prescribed form and accompanied by a certified check or bid bond payable to the Owner in an amount not less than 5 percent of the amount bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish the necessary additional bonds for the faithful performance of the contract as prescribed in the contract documents.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., 214 East Birch Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, (509) 529-9260, Kate Thompson, P.E., kthompson@andersonperry.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., or at Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., 1901 N. Fir Street, La Grande, Oregon
Bidding Documents are available at http://www.andersonperry.com under the Bid Docs link. The digital Bidding Documents may be downloaded for a non-refundable payment of $25.00 by inputting QuestCDN eBidDoc Number 7617640 on the website. Assistance with free QuestCDN membership registration, document downloading, and working with the digital Project information may be obtained at QuestCDN.com, at 952-233-1632, or via e-mail at info@questcdn.com. No paper sets will be provided for bidding purposes.
The City of College Place is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Small, minority, and women-owned businesses are encouraged to bid. Small, minority, and women-owned businesses should indicate they are a minority on the Planholders List.
The Owner shall have the right to reject any or all bids not accompanied by the bid security or data required by the bidding documents or a bid in any way incomplete or irregular.
A pre-bid conference will not be held.
Owner: City of College Place, Washington
By: Norma Hernandez; Title: Mayor
Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises (OMWBE): www.omwbe.wa.gov (Pub. Feb. 28 & Mar. 7, 2021)