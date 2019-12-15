ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by the City of College Place, until 10:00 AM on December 17, 2019, for construction of the City of College Place Well No. 4.
The work to be performed includes: Equipping the recently drilled Well No. 4 with a pump, motor, and wellhouse facility. The wellhouse facility will include a sodium hypochlorite system for water treatment; electrical panels and controls; process automation; permanent backup power supply and appurtenant site improvements.
Bid proposals will be received only at 625 South College Avenue, College Place, WA by 10:00 AM on December 17, 2019, at which time they will be opened, read, and tabulated publicly. Proposals received after the time fixed for opening will not be considered.
Contract documents may be purchased on www.questcdn.com for $15.00, nonrefundable, under project #6600048. Addenda will be published only through the online bidding service. Bidders that do not purchase a bid set will not automatically be notified of addenda and will need to periodically check the on-line plan room for addenda.
An informational copy of the contract documents is on file for inspection at the City of College Place. All questions pertaining to this project shall be directed to RH2.
The City of College Place has scheduled a non-mandatory pre-bid walkthrough on December 5, 2019, starting at 10:00 a.m. at City hall followed by the project site, approximately at the intersection of McMinn Road and Peppers Bridge Road, Walla Walla, Washington 99362.
The City of College Place hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into, pursuant to this advertisement, minority and women’s business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to the invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.
This project is funded through the Washington State Drinking Water State Revolving Fund program. All work performed on the project will be subject to Davis-Bacon/Prevailing Wage Requirements and Washington State prevailing wages. All work on this project will be subject to the higher of the prevailing state or federal wage rates. The American Iron and Steel provisions also applies to this contract.
The Contractor shall be licensed in the State of Washington. The Contractor shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin or sex in the performance of this contract. The Contractor shall carry out applicable requirements of 40 CFR Part 33 in the award and administration of contracts awarded under EPA financial assistance agreements. Failure by the Contractor to carry out these requirements is a material breach of this Contract which may result in the termination of this Contract.
If a contract exceeds $10,000, the Contractor shall comply with Executive Order 11246, “Equal Employment Opportunity,” as amended by Executive Order 11375, “Amending Executive Order 11246 Relating to Equal Employment Opportunity,” and as supplemented by regulation at 41 CFR Part 60.
Contractor’s compliance with Executive Order 11246 shall be based on implementation of the Equal Opportunity Clause, and specific affirmative active obligations required by the Standard Federal Equal Employment Opportunity Construction Contract Specifications, as set forth in 41 CFR Part 60-4. The City of College Place is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer.
All proposals must be submitted on the regular form furnished with the Specifications in a sealed envelope clearly marked with the name of the bidder, the name of the project, and the date and time of the bid opening. Each bid proposal shall be accompanied by a bid proposal deposit in cash, certified check, cashier’s check, postal money order, or surety bond in an amount equal to at least 5 percent of the amount of such bid proposal. Checks shall be made payable to the City of College Place. Should the successful bidder fail to enter into such contract and furnish satisfactory performance and payment bond within the time stated in the Specifications, the bid proposal deposit shall be forfeited to the City of College Place.
The City of College Place reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive irregularities in the bid or in the bidding. See Responsible Bidder under Instructions to Bidders for additional information.
No bidder may withdraw their proposal after the hours set for the opening thereof, or before award of contract, unless said award is delayed for a period exceeding 90 calendar days. (Pub. 11/24, 12/1, 12/8, 12/15, 2019)