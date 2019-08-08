Advertisement for Bids
Elections Department Remodel
Walla Walla County Courthouse will receive bids/quotes for the above project utilizing the small public works procedures (resolution 16-221). All quotes/bids must be sealed and delivered to the Commissioners’ Office located at 314 West Main Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362, located on the second floor of the building prior to 11:00 am on August 26th, 2019. Bids may also be submitted, prior to the deadline, via fax at 509-524-2512 or by e-mail at wwcocommissioners@co.walla-walla.wa.us. Please mark on the front of the envelope, the cover page of the fax or the subject line of the e-mail “Elections Department Remodel”.
The contractor must submit a Walla Walla County small works questionnaire with the bid, or be on the current small works roster, and complete the Certification of Compliance with Wage Payment Statuses, which must be submitted with the quote/bid.
Prior to award, the County will verify that contractor meets the requirements of RCW 39.04.350 (bidder has received training on prevailing wage and public works requirements or that the bidder is exempt from this training).
All bids should be inclusive of all labor and material costs related to the scope of work identified in the drawings and specifications including sales tax, per Washington State requirements.
It is the bidder’s responsibility to ensure the Bid was received.
Castellaw Kom Architects (CKA) will administer this contract for Walla Walla County.
A Pre-Bid Conference is scheduled for 9:00 am on August 15th, 2019 at the Walla Walla County Courthouse, 315 W. Main Street, Walla Walla, Washington. A separate walk through can be scheduled at the Walla Walla County Courthouse by calling either Ron Branine (Building Maintenance Director) at (509) 524-2606, or contacting Larry Kom
(CKA, Architect) at (208) 746-0183.
Washington State Prevailing Wage Rates are applicable to this scope of work. All workers shall receive an hourly wage meeting prevailing wage requirements (see SECTION 00800 for further information).
The contractor will be required to maintain insurance as described in the attached contract documents.
All Contractors must have a Public Works Contractors license as suitable for work to be accomplished on this contract.
Except as allowed by RCW 39.08.010(3), a performance bond and labor and materials payment bond each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount will be required for work accomplished on this contract, prior to the start of any work.
Electronic copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS are available by contacting the office of Castellaw Kom Architects at (208) 746-0183. Hard copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS are the Contractor’s responsibility to obtain at their own expense. Electronic copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS will be available for Planholders only. All ADDENDA will be emailed and mailed to Planholders only.
All work is to be accomplished within (90) ninety calendar days from receipt of Contract and Notice to Proceed. (Pub. Aug. 8, 2019)