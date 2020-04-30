ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
WALLULA DODD WATER SYSTEM
MECHANICAL AND ELECTRICAL DESIGN
Port of Walla Walla, 310 ‘A’ Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362
The Port of Walla Walla, Washington (OWNER), invites Bids for the
construction of the Wallula Dodd Water System Mechanical and Electrical Design project. The Work includes three project areas: Reservoir Site, Dodd Road Pump Station, and Alluvium Wells and are generally described as follows: The Work includes construction of approximately 200 feet of 12-inch water main lines and 200 feet of 18 inch water main lines; 270 cubic yards of well drainage swale excavation; groundwater well water and drain piping, fittings, and valves; pressure control valve assemblies; water service connection assemblies; above grade enclosures; sodium hypochlorite chemical system and disinfection building; new well pump and booster pumps; site restoration work; mechanical and electrical equipment and systems startup; testing; together with all other work as specified in the bidding documents. Additive alternatives include reservoir tank mixer(s) and a standby generator. The Work shall be substantially completed by November 20, 2020 and all Work completed and ready for final payment by December 18, 2020.
Sealed Bids for the described Project will be received by the OWNER, at 310 ‘A’ Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, until 2:00 p.m., local time, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Bidders may submit the bids through the tenant drop box accessed from south side parking area of the Port office. The bid results will be made publicly available promptly upon determination of the lowest responsible bidder. Refer to the Instructions to Bidders for further details.
This project is being funded in part through the Washington State Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) program with Federal funds from the Environmental Protection Agency. The Successful Bidder and all associated subcontractors must meet DWSRF requirements or provisions and be licensed to conduct business in Washington State.
All Work will be subject to Federal and State requirements relating to the use of Federal funds, including Davis Bacon Wage Rates, Washington State Prevailing Wage Rates for Public Works projects, EEO, Washington State Contracting Laws, etc. All Work performed on this project will be subject to the higher of Federal or State wage rates.
Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., 214 East Birch Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, (509) 529-9260, John Wells, P.E., jwells@andersonperry.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., or at the other locations listed below.
Port of Walla Walla, Washington, 310 ‘A’ Street, Walla Walla, Washington
Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., 1901 N. Fir Street, La Grande,
Oregon
Bidding Documents are available at http://www.andersonperry.com under the Bid Docs link. The digital Bidding Documents may be downloaded for a non-refundable payment of $25.00 by inputting QuestCDN eBidDoc Number 7024161 on the website. Assistance with free QuestCDN membership registration, document downloading, and working with the digital Project information may be obtained at QuestCDN.com, at 952-233-1632, or via e-mail at info@questcdn.com. No paper sets will be provided for bidding purposes.
The OWNER reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, including without limitation, nonconforming, nonresponsive, unbalanced, or conditional Bids or from irresponsible Bidders.
The OWNER is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Small, minority and women-owned businesses are encouraged to submit bids. Small, minority and women-owned businesses should indicate they are a minority on the Planholders List.
In recognition of the public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 virus pandemic, and consistent with Governor’s Proclamation 20-05 to Stay Home – Stay Healthy, a pre-bid conference will not be held. However, the existing site facilities and locations will be open for inspection by the Bidders from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., local time, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Attendees interested in reviewing the facilities should heed the Governor’s requirements for social distancing when visiting the facilities.
Owner: Port of Walla Walla, Washington
By: Patrick Reay; Title: Executive Director
(Pub. April 23 & 30, 2020)