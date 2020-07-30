ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
WALLULA DODD WATER SYSTEM
DISTRIBUTION WATER LINES BURBANK SHELL AND TYSON
Port of Walla Walla, 310 ‘A’ Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362
The Port of Walla Walla, Washington (OWNER), invites Bids for the construction of the Wallula Dodd Water System Distribution Water Lines Burbank Shell and Tyson project. The Work includes construction of approximately 60 feet of 6-inch water line, 1,050 feet of 8 inch water line, 80 feet of 12 inch water line, and 5,760 feet of 18-inch water line; 210 feet of casing; valves and fittings; air release valve assembly; meter vaults; PRV assemblies; hydrants; restoration work; testing; alternative work; together with all other work as specified in the bidding documents. The Work shall be substantially completed within 60 calendar days and all Work completed and ready for final payment within 75 calendar days from the date shown in the Notice to Proceed.
Sealed Bids for the described Project will be received by the OWNER, at 310 ‘A’ Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, until 2:00 p.m., local time, Thursday, September 3, 2020. Bidders may submit the bids through the tenant drop box accessed from south side parking area of the Port office. The bid results will be made publicly available promptly upon determination of the lowest responsible bidder. Refer to the Instructions to Bidders for further details.
This project is being funded in part through the Washington State Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) program with Federal funds from the Environmental Protection Agency. The Successful Bidder and all associated subcontractors must meet DWSRF requirements or provisions and be licensed to conduct business in Washington State.
All Work will be subject to Federal and State requirements relating to the use of Federal funds, including Davis Bacon Wage Rates, Washington State Prevailing Wage Rates for Public Works projects, EEO, Washington State Contracting Laws, etc. All Work performed on this project will be subject to eh higher of Federal or State wage rates.
Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., 214 East Birch Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, (509) 529-9260, John Wells, P.E., jwells@andersonperry.com or Bill Vixie, P.E., bvixie@andersonperry.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., or at the other locations listed below.
Port of Walla Walla, Washington, 310 ‘A’ Street, Walla Walla, Washington
Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., 1901 N. Fir Street, La Grande, Oregon
Bidding Documents are available at http://www.andersonperry.com under the Bid Docs link. The digital Bidding Documents may be downloaded for a non-refundable payment of $25.00 by inputting QuestCDN eBidDoc Number 7233629 on the website. Assistance with free QuestCDN membership registration, document downloading, and working with the digital Project information may be obtained at QuestCDN.com, at 952-233-1632, or via e-mail at info@questcdn.com. No paper sets will be provided for bidding purposes.
The OWNER reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, including without limitation, nonconforming, nonresponsive, unbalanced, or conditional Bids or from irresponsible Bidders.
The OWNER is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Small, minority and women-owned businesses are encouraged to submit bids. Small, minority and women-owned businesses should indicate they are a minority on the Planholders List.
A pre-bid conference will not be held.
Owner: Port of Walla Walla, Washington
By: Patrick Reay
Title: Executive Director
Published Walla Walla Union-Bulletin and Tri-City Herald, Thursdays, July 30, 2020 and August 6, 2020; Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises (OMWBE): www.omwbe.wa.gov
(Pub. July 30 Aug. 6, 2020)