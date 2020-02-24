ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received for the following project:
PROJECT NO.: 2019-335 G (1-1)
TITLE: WSP BAR Unit Conversion – Close to Medium
Washington State Penitentiary
ESTIMATED BASE BID COST RANGE: $450,000 to $550,000
AGENCY: Department of Corrections
BID DATE/TIME: Prior to 3:00 P.M., Thursday, March 19, 2020
WALK-THROUGH: MANDATORY 10:00 A.M., Monday, March 9, 2020
PROJECT MANAGER: Jack Brandt
BY: Department of Enterprise Services, Engineering & Architectural Services
Full advertisement available at https://fortress.wa.gov/ga/apps/
EASBids/BidCalendar.aspx and on https://www.doc.wa.gov/about/business/capital-planning/opportunities.htm#construction
Please direct questions regarding this project to the office of the Consultant, Coffman Engineers, telephone (509) 747-5139, Attn: Peter Holzemer.
STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF ENTERPRISE
SERVICES, ENGINEERING AND ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES
(Pub. Feb. 24, 2020)