ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
WWRA 2019-20 - WALLA WALLA REGIONAL AIRPORT
INTERTIE ELECTRICAL AND CONTROLS
IMPROVEMENTS 2020
Port of Walla Walla, 310 ‘A’ Street
Walla Walla, WA 99362
The Port of Walla Walla, Washington (Owner), invites Bids for the construction of the WWRA 2019-20 - Walla Walla Regional Airport Intertie Electrical and Controls Improvements 2020. The Work for this Contract involves the decommissioning and demolition of all existing electrical and controls in the Walla Walla Regional Airport intertie booster pump station (WWRA Intertie) and the design, procurement, and construction of new electrical and controls to provide a fully functional, automatic, continuously operating pumping system, together with all other Work required to complete the Project.
Sealed Bids for the described Project will be received by the Port of Walla Walla Office at 310 ‘A’ Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, until 2:00 p.m., local time, January 21, 2020, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.
The Contractor is subject to all requirements related to Washington Prevailing Wage Rates for Public Works Projects, EEO, and Washington State Contracting Laws.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., 214 East Birch Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, (509) 529-9260, John Wells, P.E., jwells@andersonperry.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., or at the other locations listed below.
Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., 1901 N. Fir Street,
La Grande, Oregon
Bidding Documents are available at http://www.andersonperry.com under the Bid Docs link. The digital Bidding Documents may be downloaded for a non-refundable payment of $25.00 by inputting QuestCDN eBidDoc Number 6627656 on the website. Assistance with free QuestCDN membership registration, document downloading, and working with the digital Project information may be obtained at QuestCDN.com, at 952-233-1632, or via e-mail at info@questcdn.com.
The Owner is an equal opportunity employer. Minority and women-owned businesses are encouraged to bid. Minority and women-owned businesses should indicate they are a minority on the Planholders List.
A pre-bid conference will be held at 9:00 a.m., local time, on January 9, 2020, 310 ‘A’ Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362. Bidders are highly encouraged to attend.
Owner: Port of Walla Walla, Washington
By: Jennifer Skoglund, Title: Airport Manager
(Pub. Dec. 22 & 29, 2019)