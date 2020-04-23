ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be accepted for the following project:
TITLE: Touchet School District Nitrate Remediation
AGENCY: Touchet School District
ESTIMATED BASE BID COST RANGE: $225,000 to $275,000
SUBMITTAL TIME/DATE/LOCATION:
3:00 P.M., Thursday May 7, 2020
Touchet School District, Attn: Nitrate System Bid
90 Champion Street, Touchet, WA 99360
Public Bid Opening will commence at 3:00 P.M. at the same location. Due to the COV-19 public gathering restrictions bids will be publicly opened and read via the online Zoom platform at zoom.us and using meeting
# 931-7521-2088, and password: 360268
This project consists of a new ion-exchange nitrate treatment system for the Touchet School District potable water system. The treatment system will be located inside the existing Maintenance Building. A brine dilution system will consist of underground tanks and pump stations located outside the Maintenance Building. This project is funded by an Emergency Repair Pool Grant from the Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. Since this project is an emergency repair project the project is exempt from the current Stay Home, Stay Healthy Proclamation (20-25). Therefore construction on this project is anticipated to commence as soon as possible. Contractor shall abide by all current and future orders by Local, State, and Federal regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.
There will be a mandatory pre-bid conference call for this project on April 30, 2020 at 9:00 am. Due to the COVID-19 public gathering restrictions the conference call will be held using the online Zoom platform at zoom.us and using meeting # 957-5931-2742 , and password: 346130. Attendance at the conference is mandatory for all general contractors and strongly recommended for major sub-contractors. General contractors are required to attend in order for bids to be considered.
Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check, cashier’s check, or bid bond with a State Licensed
Surety, in an amount not less than five (5%) percent of the total bid, made payable to the Touchet School District. This surety shall be forfeited in the event of failure by the successful bidder to sign a contract or to furnish the necessary one hundred (100%) percent Performance and Payment Bond.
Plans and specifications may be viewed at the following plan centers: Abadan Reprographics & Imaging, Spokane, WA; Associated Builders & Contractors, Spokane, WA; Hermiston Plan Center, Hermiston, OR; Spokane Regional Plan Center, Spokane, WA; Tri-City Construction Council, Kennewick, WA; Walla Walla Valley Plan Center, Walla Walla, WA.
Please direct questions regarding this project to the office of the Consultant by emailing the project engineer, Scott Rivas, P.E. at srivas@dci-engineers.com. All questions shall be submitted prior to 5:00 PM on May 1, 2020. Answers to questions will be sent to all pre-bid conference call attendess via email prior to 5:00 pm on May 4, 2020.
The State of Washington prevailing wage rates are applicable for this public works project located in Walla Walla County. Bidders are responsible to verify and use the most recent prevailing wage rates. The “Effective Date” for this project is the Bid Form due date above. The applicable prevailing wage rates may be found on the Department of Labor & Industries website located at https://fortress.wa.gov/lni/wagelookup/prvWagelookup.aspx.
The Touchet School District encourages the participation of Minority Owned and Women Owned Business Enterprises in this Invitation to Bid. The contractor shall adhere to all applicable portions of RCW 70.92 regarding provisions for the physically disabled.
Individuals with disabilities who may need special accommodations to participate in the mandatory pre-bid conference call or public bid opening shall contact Jose Godinez, at (509) 394-2352 no later than three
days before the scheduled date of the meeting so that arrangements for the modifications can be made.
The School District reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive informalities. (Pub. April 23 & 29, 2020)