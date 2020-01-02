ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Blue Ridge Elementary School Reroof
Walla Walla Public Schools, Walla Walla, Washington
Sealed bids will be received by Walla Walla Public Schools, in the Superintendent’s Office at 364 S. Park Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362, for the Blue Ridge Elementary School Reroof.
Bids must be received by 3:00 p.m., local time, on January 30, 2020, and must be marked “Sealed Bid – Blue Ridge Elementary School Reroofing”. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Sealed bids will be opened and publicly read at 3:00 p.m., local time, on January 30, 2020.
Project documents are available at www.architectswestplans.com. Bidders may download digital files at no cost; Hardcopy sets are available with a refundable deposit of $100 per set plus a non-refundable fee of $25 per set for handling to be submitted by separate checks. General Contractor may obtain two (2) sets of documents; First Tier subcontractors may obtain one (1) set of documents via checks payable to Architects West and mailed to Abadan Reprographics, 603 E. 2nd Ave Spokane, WA 99202. Deposits will be returned on receipt of documents for a period of ten days after bid opening, provided they are complete and in clean, usable condition. Additional or partial sets may be purchased. Bidders are encouraged to register as a plan holder at www.architectswestplans.com, and select “Add me as a Plan Holder”. Questions regarding the plan room contact Auron (509) 747-2964 or repro@abadanspokane.com.
A complete set of contract documents will also be filed with the Plan Centers listed at www.architectswestplans.com.
A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Conference has been scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on January 15, 2020, at Blue Ridge Elementary School, 1150 W. Chestnut Street, Walla Walla, Washington. Meet at the main entry. Bidders who are unable to attend the non-mandatory Pre-Bid Conference may contact Rick Ahrens with Wenaha Group to set up a tour: RickA@wenahagroup.com; Phone: (509) 460-7093
No bidder may withdraw their bid after hour set for opening thereof, unless award is delayed for a period exceeding 60 days.
Walla Walla Public Schools reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities or irregularities in any bid.
WALLA WALLA PUBLIC SCHOOLS, DR. WADE SMITH,
SUPERINTENDENT (Pub. January 2 & 9, 2020)