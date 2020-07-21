SECTION 001000 - ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Pioneer Middle School Additions and Modernizations
Walla Walla, Washington
Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Directors of Walla Walla Public Schools, in the Superintendents’ Office at 364 S. Park Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362, for the Pioneer Middle School Additions and Modernizations.
Sealed Base Bids must be received by 2:00 pm, local time, on August 18, 2020, and must be marked “Sealed Bid – Pioneer Middle School Additions and Modernizations”. Sealed Alternate Bid and Supplemental Bid Forms A-Part-1, B, and C, must be received by 3:00 pm local time on August 18, 2020 and must be marked “Sealed Alternate Bid Forms – Pioneer Middle School Additions and Modernizations”.
Bids received after this time will not be considered.
Sealed bids will be opened and publicly read in person at 3:00 pm on August 18, 2020 at 364 S. Park Street (with social distancing precautions). The bid opening will also be simultaneously broadcast via Zoom. Zoom Meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/94072109231. Meeting ID: 940 7210 9231. Phone: 1 253 215 8782 US. Sealed Supplemental Bid Form A-Part-2 must be received forty-eight hours after Base Bid is due.
Project documents are available at www.architectswestplans.com. Bidders may download digital files at no cost; Hardcopy sets are available with a refundable deposit of $300 per set plus a non-refundable fee of $30 per set for handling to be submitted by separate checks. General Contractor may obtain two (2) sets of documents; First Tier subcontractors may obtain one (1) set of documents via checks payable to Architects West and mailed to Abadan Reprographics, 603 E. 2nd Ave Spokane, WA 99202. Deposits will be returned on receipt of documents for a period of ten days after bid opening, provided they are complete and in clean, usable condition. Additional or partial sets may be purchased. Bidders are encouraged to register as a plan holder at www.architectswestplans.com, and select “Add me as a Plan Holder”. Questions regarding the plan room contact Auron (509) 747-2964 or repro@abadanspokane.com.
A complete set of contract documents will also be filed with the Plan Centers listed at www.architectswestplans.com.
A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Conference has been scheduled for 2:30 pm on July 22, 2020, at Pioneer Middle School, 450 Bridge Street, Walla Walla, WA. Meet at the main entry. Social distancing and COVID safety precautions will be followed. Bidders that are unable to attend the non-mandatory Pre-Bid Conference may contact Rick Ahrens with Wenaha Group to set up a tour: Ph: (509) 460-7093; e-mail: RickA@wenahagroup.com.
No bidder may withdraw his bid after hour set for opening thereof, unless award is delayed for a period exceeding 60 days.
Walla Walla Public Schools reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities or irregularities in any bid.
WALLA WALLA PUBLIC SCHOOLS, DR. WADE SMITH,
SUPERINTENDENT (Pub. July 14 & 21, 2020)