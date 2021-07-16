ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Garrison Middle School Sidewalk Improvement Project
Walla Walla, Washington
Sealed bids will be received by Walla Walla Public Schools, in the Superintendent’s Office at 364 S. Park Street, Walla Walla WA 99362, for the Garrison Middle School Sidewalk Improvement Project. Bids must be received by 3:00 p.m. local time, on July 28, 2021 and must be marked “Sealed Bid Garrison Middle School Sidewalk Improvement Project”. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Sealed bids will be opened and publicly read at 3:00 p.m., local time, on July 28, 2021.
Digital project documents are available by contacting Walla Walla Public Schools Facilities & Operations Department, 1174 Entley Street, Walla Walla Washington 99362, 509.527.3018.
A complete set of contract documents will also be filed with the following plan centers:
Associated Builders & Contractors, 1760 Trent Ave., Spokane, WA 99202
Hermiston Plan Center, 1564 N. 1st St., Suite 8A, Hermiston OR 97838
Spokane Regional Plan Center, 209 N. Havana, Spokane, WA 99202
Tri-Cities Construction Council, 20 E. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, WA 99336
Walla Walla Valley Plan Center, 29 E. Sumach St., Walla Walla WA 99362
Yakima Plan Center, 1212 N. 16th Ave., Suite 2, Yakima, WA 98902
A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Conference has been scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on July 21, 2021 at Garrison Middle School, 906 Chase Ave., Walla Walla Washington. Meet at the main entry. Bidders who are unable to attend the non-mandatory Pre-Bid Conference may contact Mike Kay with the Walla Walla School District to set up a tour: mkay@wwps.org. No bidder may withdraw their bid after hour set for opening thereof, unless award is delayed for a period exceeding 50 days.
Walla Walla Public Schools reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities or irregularities in any bid.
WALLA WALLA PUBLIC SCHOOLS, DR. WADE SMITH,
SUPERINTENDENT (Pub. July 16 & 19, 2021)