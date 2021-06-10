ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Lincoln High School Additions and Modernizations
Walla Walla, Washington
Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Directors of Walla Walla Public Schools, in the Superintendents’ Office at 364 S. Park Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362, for the Lincoln High School Additions and Modernizations.
Sealed Base Bids must be received by 3:00 pm, local time, on July 22, 2021, and must be marked “Sealed Bid – Lincoln High School Additions and Modernizations”. Sealed Alternate Bid and Supplemental Bid Forms A-Part-1, B, and C, must be received by 4:00 pm local time on July 22, 2021 and must be marked “Sealed Alternate Bid Forms – Lincoln High School Additions and Modernizations”. Bids received after this time will not be considered.
Sealed bids will be opened and publicly read in person at 4:00 pm on July 22, 202, at 364 S. Park Street (with social distancing precautions). Sealed Supplemental Bid Form A-Part-2 must be received forty-eight hours after Base Bid is due.
Project documents are available at www.architectswestplans.com. Bidders may download digital files at no cost; Hardcopy sets are available with a refundable deposit of $300 per set plus a non-refundable fee of $30 per set for handling to be submitted by separate checks. General Contractor may obtain two (2) sets of documents; First Tier subcontractors may obtain one (1) set of documents via checks payable to Architects West and mailed to Abadan Reprographics, 603 E. 2nd Ave Spokane, WA 99202. Deposits will be returned on receipt of documents for a period of ten days after bid opening, provided they are complete and in clean, usable condition. Additional or partial sets may be purchased. Bidders are encouraged to register as a plan holder at www.architectswestplans.com, and select “Add me as a Plan Holder”. Questions regarding the plan room contact Auron (509) 747-2964 or repro@abadanspokane.com.
A complete set of contract documents will also be filed with the Plan Centers listed at www.architectswestplans.com.
A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference has been scheduled for 1:00 pm on June 30, 2021, at Lincoln High School, 421 S. 4th Avenue, Walla Walla, WA. Meet at the main entry. Bidders that would like to request access in addition to the pre-bid conference may contact Pam Bullock with Wenaha Group: Ph: (208) 866-6808; e-mail: PamB@wenahagroup.com.
No bidder may withdraw his bid after hour set for opening thereof, unless award is delayed for a period exceeding 60 days.
Walla Walla Public Schools reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities or irregularities in any bid.
WALLA WALLA PUBLIC SCHOOLS
DR. WADE SMITH, SUPERINTENDENT (Pub. June 3 & 10, 2021)