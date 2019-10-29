SUMMARY AND NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF
ORDINANCE 2019-23
AN ORDINANCE TO VACATE THE REMAINING ALLEY IN BLOCK 22 OF RITZ’S ADDITION TO THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA
The Walla Walla City Council passed Municipal Ordinance 2019-22 at its October 23, 2019 open public meeting which in vacates the remaining alley right-of-way within Block 22 of Ritz’s Addition.
The full text of Municipal Ordinance 2019-22 will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary as approved to form: City Attorney (Pub. Oct. 29, 2019)