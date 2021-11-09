NOTICE OF

The College Place City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday November 23rd at 7:00 p.m. to consider resident input regarding the 2022 Preliminary Annual Budget.  This public hearing will follow a presentation of the 2022 Preliminary Budget to the City Council.  The hearing will be held virtually via Zoom (attendee link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85318670615) and live streamed on the City YouTube Page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbx3qrqzLDL_05NusReSl-g/featured or you can call to listen at 1-669-900-9128 ID# 853 1867 0615. Please submit written testimony to the City Clerk at lneissl@cpwa.us no later than 4:00 PM on the Monday November 22nd. Verbal testimony may be given by joining using the attendee link (above) and raising your hand, or calling the number (above) and using *9 to raise your hand, at the call for testimony. Copies of the proposed preliminary budget will be available November 19th by contacting the Deputy Finance Director at dcinnamon@cpwa.us (Pub. Nov. 9, 2021)

