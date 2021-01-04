2021 MRSC ROSTERS
SMALL PUBLIC WORKS, CONSULTANT,
and VENDOR ROSTERS
FOR PARTICIPATING WASHINGTON STATE LOCAL
GOVERNMENT AGENCIES LOCATED IN
SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON
The Municipal Research and Services Center of Washington (MRSC) hereby advertises on behalf of the below listed local government agencies in Washington State (local governments) in South Central Washington (Kittitas, Yakima, Klickitat, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, and Columbia counties), including - but not limited to - cities (Title 35 RCW and Title 35A RCW), counties (Title 36 RCW), port districts (Title 53 RCW), water-sewer districts (Title 57 RCW), irrigation districts (Title 83 RCW), school districts and educational service districts (Title 28A RCW), fire districts (Title 52 RCW), transit agencies (e.g., Ch. 35.58 RCW, Ch. 36.57A RCW, Ch. 36.73 RCW, Title 81 RCW), and public utility districts (Title 54 RCW), for their projected needs for small public works, and for consulting services throughout 2021. Additionally, MRSC advertises on behalf of some local government for their projected needs for vendor services throughout 2021. Interested businesses may apply at any time by visiting the MRSC Rosters website at www.mrscrosters.org. For questions about MRSC Rosters, email mrscrosters@mrsc.org.
Some or all of the listed local governments may choose to use the MRSC Rosters service to select businesses. Master contracts for certain types of work may be required.
SMALL PUBLIC WORKS ROSTERS: Service categories include construction, building, renovation, remodeling, alteration, repair, or improvement of real property as referenced in RCW 39.04.155. Sub-categories can be viewed on the MRSC Rosters website.
CONSULTANT ROSTERS: Service categories include architectural, engineering, and surveying services as referenced in Chapter 39.80 RCW, as well as other personal and professional consulting services. Sub-categories can be viewed on the MRSC Rosters website.
VENDOR ROSTERS: Service categories include supplies, materials, and equipment not being purchased in connection with public works contracts and limited service contracts as referenced in RCW 39.04.190. Subcategories can be viewed on the MRSC Rosters website.
Currently subscribing local governments which have their Small Works Roster, Consultant Roster, and Vendor Roster hosted by MRSC Rosters: Benton County, Benton County Fire District #1, Benton County Fire Protection District 6, City of Benton City, City of Cle Elum, City of College Place, City of Connell, City of Granger, City of Kennewick, City of Mabton, City of Pasco, City of Richland, City of Roslyn, City of Sunnyside, City of Toppenish, City of Waitsburg, City of West Richland, City of Zillah, Cle Elum - Roslyn School District No. 404, Franklin County, Franklin County Fire Protection District No. 3, Highland School District #203, Husum Fire Dept.-Klickitat CoFire Dist. 3, Kahlotus School District #056, Kittitas County, Kittitas County Fire District #7, Kittitas County Fire District No. 2, Kittitas School District 403, Klickitat School District #402, Mid-Columbia Library, Richland Public Facilities District, Roza Irrigation District, South Columbia Basin Irrigation District, Underwood Conservation District, Waitsburg School District.
Currently subscribing local governments which have only their Small Works Roster and Consultant Roster hosted by MRSC Rosters: Ben Franklin Transit, Benton Clean Air Agency, Benton County Mosquito Control District #1, City of Kittitas, City of Prosser, City of Walla Walla, City of Wapato, Kiona-Benton City School District, North Franklin School District, Prosser Public Hospital District (Prosser Memorial Health), Public Utility District No. 1 of Benton County, Skyline Hospital, Terrace Heights Sewer District, White Salmon Valley School District. (Pub. January 4, 2021)