With a new year upon us and 2022 already fading into history, what is the natural world facing here in this region as we humans prepare to bring all kinds of plans into reality?
Will our demands on natural resources be sustainable?
Will we be considerate of the natural world and the systems that sustain life on this planet, or will we continue to foul the water, air and demolish natural habitats?
What are you personally going to do this new year toward improving living conditions for wildlife, habitat and the environment upon which we all depend?
The human mindset that “I am going to get mine” is corrosive and destructive now and into the future for all life concerned.
Walla Walla County and the surrounding region is a very special place naturally.
In this column we will take a look at an outstanding species in Walla Walla County.
Across the northern Blue Mountains and down along the rivers and streams flowing out of the Blues is a woodpecker that is a bit larger than a crow.
This big native woodpecker is known as the pileated woodpecker. This flashy bird is the largest woodpecker in the Pacific Northwest.
Here in Walla Walla County this species reaches down out of the mountains as far as Stoval Road, along both the Walla Walla River riparian buffer and Mill Creek, just west of the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
This big black bird is eye-catching with its noticeable bright scarlet crest and white lines down along the neck, as well as its very large pale bill and trumpeting loud calls that carry well over a half-mile.
The pileated woodpecker was the inspiration for Woody Woodpecker, a cartoon character of the ’60s and ’70s.
This large dark woodpecker specializes in chiseling and hammering into dead and dying tree snags as it goes after large wood bore larvae that are often buried deep inside.
With its sharp bill it sends 3- and 4-inch-long chips flying as it excavates elongated holes into trunks. These cavities are often 10 to 12 inches long, and 4 inches across by 6 inches deep.
The grubs they extract to eat are often 3 inches long.
Pileated Woodpeckers are a marvel to watch as they navigate around the vertical surface of very tall trees.
They have been known to topple large dead trees by excavating too many cavities around the base of a tree and leaving a pile of chips up to 4 feet deep and 7 feet wide.
They also excavate cavities in downed logs. They have excellent hearing and can pick up the sound of a chewing grub from many feet away.
Pileated are a protected species and provide outstanding cavities in dead trees that become very valuable places of refuge for all kinds of other forest animals such as bats, frogs, butterflies, moths and many rodents along with several cavity nesting birds like bluebirds, nuthatches, and chickadees.
So, what do you do when a pileated woodpecker decides your log cabin home is full of grubs that need to be excavated and eaten?
Shooting these marvelous birds is not the answer and is illegal to boot.
Instead, nail chicken wire from your eaves at the front and back of your home. This will greatly discourage these woodpeckers from testing your patience.
These woodpeckers prefer big old-growth trees that can either be deciduous or conifers, as long as they have big beetle grubs in them.
In this region they are found from 5,500 feet down to 650 feet near Whitman Mission.
Remember, life is good!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.