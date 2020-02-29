Protecting against virus outbreaks
The Washington State Department of Health advises school districts to take the same preventative measures it normally would to prevent the spread of viruses during the regular cold and flu season.
Common preventative measures recommended for students include the following:
- Stay home when sick or running a fever.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing noses. If hands are visibly dirty, use soap and water to clean hands.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and clean hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer (if soap and water are not readily available).
- Get a flu shot during the flu season, if possible.
- Provide adequate supplies for good hygiene, including clean and functional handwashing stations, soap, paper towels and alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
More information about the coronavirus COVID-19 can be found at ubne.ws/dohcovid-19 or ubne.ws/cdccovid-19. People can also call the Washington State Department of Health at 1-800-525-0127 or the Walla Walla Department of Community Health at 509-524-2650.