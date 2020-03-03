The County Treasurer’s Office will return to sending one property tax statement mailing per year instead of two, County Treasurer Gordon Heimbigner said.
In a cost-cutting measure due to a 4% budget cut in the office, there will be two coupons for the 2020 property tax year in the one-time mailed statement, said Heimbigner. The first is due April 30.
He said he recommends taxpayers hold onto the second coupon which is due Oct. 31.
Property taxes saw significant increases for 2020 as property values in Walla Walla County rose, along with the state’s McLeary school funding measure, he said.
The McLeary measure was a result of a state Supreme Court decision that required the Legislature to fully fund basic education in public schools
Property tax increases are mainly due to the change in the maintenance and operations enrichment levy, from $1.50 per thousand dollars of assessed value to $2.50 per thousand, said Walla Walla County Assessor Debra Antes.
The state school levy for Walla Walla County property owners saw a decrease last year from $2.70 to $2.30, but was brought back to the $2.70 per thousand dollars of assessed value, she said.
Taxpayer’s can claim a reduction of assessments resulting from destroyed real or personal property or loss of value in a declared disaster area, according to the county website.
Online payments can be made at ubne.ws/propertytax.
Payments can be mailed with the money order and coupon to Walla Walla County Treasurer, 315 W. Main St. #204, Walla Walla, WA 99362, P.O. Box 777.
Cash or checks can be brought to the Walla Walla County Courthouse 315 W. Main St., room 204 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.