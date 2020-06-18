Well, what’s next?
We have a governor who doesn’t have a clue what’s going on in his state of leadership.
We have a mayor in Seattle who indicates protesting persons have a First Amendment right to loot, vandalize and burn businesses. The mayor also seems to believe protesters are acting in a form of patriotism while taking over a portion of Seattle and looting, extorting businesses to make they’re voices heard.
Now this might sound rational to some but if you plan on connecting this to the president you had better put your loose spandex on because it will be a long, wide stretch.
With leadership that we have in this state allowing anarchists to dominate and dictate to the general public and citizens of this fine country it is time that there be some major changes made in the leadership.
The statement to defund the police and abolish law enforcement is saying all cops are bad? When you make a statement that all protesters are anarchists your met with disdain and annoyance, to say the least.
How about calling these protesters who turn to violence, looting, vandalizing and burning criminals and put some people behind bars where they belong.
Get rid of this no-bail policy and tag them with a sizable amount of cash bail and put them where they can enjoy three squares for enough time to think about what they have done. Also, recovering the costs of their damages would be welcome to the businesses that they have destroyed.
Easily accomplished with the proper leadership in place.
I read some backlash when a group of people got to together to celebrate the freedom that was being enjoyed in this country. If you disagree with this type of protest then apparently you think that these anarchists have a legitimate reason to commit these crimes?
These organizations should be on a declared list of terrorist organization and any one donating to such organizations should be on a list for accessories to crimes committed.
Justice would be served and bring some common sense back to this country.
Remember: Nancy Pelosi’s adamant quote to policy — “Nobody is Above the Law?” If only people could stand behind their own quotes.
All lives matter!
Myron Wallmow
Walla Walla