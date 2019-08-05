Sherri Krumbah has worked for the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years, and she’s witnessed truancy rates rocket during that time, she said.
“The truancy thing has exploded, beyond tripled, and there are no repercussions for the parents at all, as far as we can see. And we’ve looked.”
Krumbah is a support services specialist for the Sheriff’s Office, and she oversees the paperwork associated with truancy cases for her department.
Staff has to do entry for a set of papers for a parent and another set for the student.
“From start to finish, that’s at least an hour,” Krumbah said.
She estimates the task adds up to about 20 hours a week, half of a workweek.
Then there’s the wage of a process server; if he or she is unsuccessful in getting a parent to their door to take the papers, it falls to a deputy to try the same. Most trips around town take at least 45 minutes, and rural addresses are usually 90 minutes round trip, Krumbah said.
Gas factors in at about 50 cents a mile, she added.
“All of these costs are usually doubled, and our office will typically attempt to deliver five times, unless they find out a family has moved. Most counties only try three times.”
Her office must also document teach delivery attempt, meaning more data entry time, Krumbah said.
It all adds up, and that’s just for her department — not included are monetary costs linked to truancy court and school districts.