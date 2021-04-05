Vaccine File

The post-innoculation waiting area at a recent COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds.

 U-B file photo by GREG LEHMAN

If the fight against COVID-19 comes down to a footrace between the vaccine rollout and the variants, both contestants now seem to be picking up momentum.

Washington State Department of Health officials brimmed with optimistic news on vaccination during a Thursday media briefing. Reviewing recent highlights:

* Some 1.3 million Washingtonians are fully vaccinated.

* Everyone 16 and older in Washington state — some 6.3 million people in total — will be eligible for vaccination on April 15, which state Health Secretary Umair Shah has taken to calling "Vax Day."

* The state's vaccine providers are administering some 56,000 vaccinations each day, according to the state's seven-day average. The state is exceeding the goal it set early in winter to administer 45,000 doses each day.

* In all, the state has administered some 3.3 million doses as of March 29, and 83% of doses delivered to Washington have found a willing arm for injection.

* The federal government has established a mass vaccination site in Yakima to perform up to 1,200 vaccinations a day, according to Assistant Health Secretary Michele Roberts.

* Supply of vaccine, which for months has been the largest constraint for the state's vaccine program, could meet the amount requested by vaccine providers as soon as next week.

* The state expects to receive some 460,000 doses next week — a record.

* A clinical trial of children between 12 and 15 years of age suggests the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine could be available to kids as soon as this summer, Roberts said, citing a company announcement.

"We're moving in the right direction," Shah said. "This is all good news"

Added Roberts: "We have a lot to celebrate."

With the coronavirus, there always seems to be a "but."

The possibility of a fourth wave of infections now looms large for health officials. Cases fell dramatically over winter, then plateaued, and now could be headed in the wrong direction.

"Disease transmission is increasing and we are seeing concerning signs." Shah said. "Case counts are showing increases in King County, Pierce County, Snohomish County ... ."

Shah said health officials believe people could be letting up on the measures known to prevent transmission, such as masking and distancing.

"We are not out of the pandemic until we're out of the pandemic, meaning: Don't let your guard down," Shah said.

And coronavirus variants of concern — which could spread more easily, cause more harm, or more readily escape treatment or immunity by vaccination — now make up a majority of most recent cases to receive genomic sequencing by Washington laboratories.

The state stepped up its monitoring of coronavirus variants this winter and is now among the national leaders in sequencing, with some 9.5% of the cases confirmed through PCR testing in February receiving analysis.

The genomic sequencing provides a window into which strains, or lineages, of the virus have become more prominent. Lineages can become more prominent because of genetic advantages, through super-spreading events, or by chance.

A state report on variants released Thursday found that nearly a third of cases from January 17 to March 13 and sequenced in Washington were from coronavirus variants of concern.

During that time period, nearly 26% of cases resulted from two coronavirus variants first identified in California.

Scientists believe these two variants, named B.1.429 and B.1.427, are roughly 20% more transmissible, able to evade some therapeutics like antibody treatments and could cause some reduction in vaccine performance.

Further state analysis of sequencing data shows the overall proportion of cases caused by coronavirus variants of concern growing over time. In the most recent biweekly time period, variants of concern represented the majority of all cases.

The spread of variants has begun to impact treatment of COVID-19.

Last week, the U.S. halted treatment of coronavirus with solely bamlanivimab, a monoclonal antibody therapy offered by Eli Lilly and Company, citing the spread of variants. Bamlanivimab can still be used in conjunction with other monoclonal antibodies.

The state's understanding of how these variants are spreading will become clearer over time as sampling becomes more representative of all testing performed in Washington state.

The B.1.1.7 variant, which scientists believe is about 50% more transmissible and could cause more severe COVID-19, also is growing in proportion, according to state data.

State epidemiologist Scott Lindquist said health officials will be watching during the coming weeks to see which variant emerges as the dominant lineage — and their primary concern.

If a fourth wave does materialize, many of those most vulnerable to COVID-19 will have some protection. The state's COVID-19 data dashboard says about 73% of those 65 and older have received at least one shot.

State officials estimate about 330,000 people 65 and older remain unvaccinated; Shah urged them to go online to book a visit as soon as possible or call 1-800-525-0127 and do so by phone.

"We want to make sure we do everything we can to help them," Shah said.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As vaccine administration continues to ramp up in Oregon, health officials said Friday they are concerned about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state and variants of the virus.

During the past two weeks, Oregon’s COVID-19 case count rates have been rising. The week of March 22 coronavirus cases increased by 28% from the previous week, based on the Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 report that was released Wednesday.

“It is clear that in Oregon and across the country the fourth surge of the virus is at our doorstep,” Gov. Kate Brown said Friday.

Health officials say that if more contagious variants take hold in Oregon, the COVID-19 transmission rate in the state could increase by 20% during April.

“As this latest model shows, we still have work to do. We must remain vigilant,” said Dean Sidelinger, the health officer for the Oregon Health Authority.

A rise in cases is not just a concern in Oregon. Earlier this week, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pleaded with Americans not to let their guard down in the fight against COVID-19, warning of a potential fourth wave of the virus and saying she has a recurring feeling “of impending doom.”

Speaking during a virtual White House briefing on Monday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky grew emotional as she reflected on her experience treating COVID-19 patients who are alone at the end of their lives.

Brown said that while Oregon’s increase is not as large as spikes in other states, the issue has put officials and Oregonians “back on alert.”

Officials say that if cases continue to rise, some counties may move back a risk level, in which stricter restrictions are implemented.

In addition, officials warned this week that as Oregonians celebrate upcoming holidays, to continue to follow restrictions and safety measures, including gathering outdoors instead of inside and wearing a mask.

“We have come so far,” Brown said. “Don’t let the vaccines and sunny spring weather give us a false sense that we are in the clear, because we are not. This virus has proven that it can mutate.”

Multiple variants have been reported across the state and circulating since late 2020.

“This is a race between the vaccines and the variants, it is a critical moment for all to double down so we can outrun this next wave,” Brown said.

So far, 17% of Oregonians have been fully vaccinated.

Beginning Monday, statewide, frontline workers, people living in multi-generational households and adults 16 and older with underlying health conditions are eligible for the vaccine. As of Wednesday, twenty counties received approval from the Oregon Health Authority to accelerate their vaccination timelines and have already begun vaccinating this group.

In addition Gov. Brown announced Friday that household family members of frontline workers will also become eligible for vaccine doses on Monday.

Officials say that all residents 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine by May 1.

“Just because we’re vaccinated doesn’t mean we can return to pre-pandemic life just yet,” said Sidelinger. “Until we see enough Oregonians vaccinated to stop the spread, we must continue with those preventive measures. We cannot cede our momentum to the virus.”

 