This is in regard to Andrew Asmus' letters to the editor published June 4. I just had to write and say how wrong he is when he said white people don't have to worry about being killed by police.
This kind of thing happens to whites — and Latinos, too. I know. It happened to me. I know how it feels to have the last bit of air forced out of your lungs. It's terrifying.
I was very close to dying when they let me up. My body had gone limp.
I now have PTSD from this and what happened to George Floyd brings back the memory. I cry, then get angry. Then I cry. They only difference is that no one would have rioted for me if I had died. No one would have protested.
I doubt if I would have made the news or even the newspapers. They would have covered it up. I'm also white.
Debra Justice
College Place