A new project, breaking ground next week, will bring a roundabout to the intersection of State Route 125, Ninth Avenue, Plaza Way and The Dalles Military Road, along with other improvements.
Portions of Plaza Way will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday through June 30 for street and utility work as part of the project, city officials announced.
Business access will be limited during night work with detour routes in place, according to the release.
Emergency vehicles will not have access during the closures.
The two-stage project will also replace a traffic signal at Plaza Way and Tietan Street. The second stage will upgrade the railroad crossing at State Route 125 and Ninth Avenue and extend sidewalk on both sides of State Route 125 and Ninth Avenue to the north, according to the city's website.
The work is projected to be complete by late September and stage two will start construction in 2022.
Businesses and residents can call the Washington State Department of Transportation, heading the project, with questions about the project at 509-222-2403.