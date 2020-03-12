We are lucky to live in a town with so many cultural opportunities.
Last Sunday, my husband and I attended an exciting new play written by a local playwright and performed at the Walla Walla Community College theater. The play touched on many human conditions including the need for love and understanding.
Taking place in the rural Pacific Northwest in 1987, a young cast brought to life issues around depression, abandonment and growing up in a single family household.
It was extremely well done and kudos must go to the playwright, Dana Crist for bringing the characters to life. Also the production staff, including Kevin Loomer did a great job with staging.
Kudos also to the cast led by Etiene Vela and Tim Golden, who were brilliant. Unfortunately, the attendance at the matinee we attended was rather low.
We hope the local community will come out and support the local theater department at WWCC. This thoughtful, emotional play running through this weekend is not to be missed.
Frank Kraushar
Walla Walla