The Weston-McEwen chapter of the Future Farmers of America will have a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14.
The sale will be at the Weston-McEwen High School greenhouse, at 540 E. Main St., Athena.
For more information, call 541-566-3555.
