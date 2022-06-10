Walla Walla High School students, faculty, friends and family celebrate the graduating class of 2022 on a damp June evening after moving the ceremony indoors to the Large Gym in order to accommodate rainy weather, June 10, 2022. 

Valedictorians and salutatorians are announced at Walla Walla High School's graduation ceremony, June 10, 2022.

Graduates attend ceremonies at Walla Walla High School in the Large Gymnasium, a venue change to accommodate a rainy night, June 10, 2022.

Greg Lehman can be reached at greglehman@wwub.com.

