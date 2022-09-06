Weather Alert

...HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... ...HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691... The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Unstable, dry, and gusty winds could cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily spread. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&