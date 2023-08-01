Walla Walla High School's JROTC Precision Rifle Team was up against 52 other squads, all together amounting to 256 kids, from around the country competing in late July at Camp Perry, Ohio, for Junior Olympic National Rifle Championships.
Wa-Hi Blue Devils included Cadet Captain Raquelle Justice, Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Kaden Kerr, Cadet Captain Micah Vawter and Cadet Captain Aviella Wilson.
Nationals was the result of their six-month qualification with matches at the local and regional levels — and for both Justice and Kerr, it marked the end of their high school shooting careers with Vawter transitioning from team member to team captain for the upcoming 2023-24 season.
“We have been training hard for this match," Wa-Hi rifle team coach Mark Mebes said. “Micah and Aviella just returned from a week-long training camp in Wyoming last month where we did a lot of positional work in preparation.”
The road to Nationals started Nov. 12 in Spokane at the Washington State Junior Olympics 3-Position Match before advanced them to the CMP Western Regional Championship, April 14-15 in Salt Lake City.
Their score in Utah qualified for the National Championships in Ohio with more than 250 of the top-ranked shooters in the United States vying for trophies and honors.
Scores per individual maxed at 600 as they fired from the prone, standing and kneeling positions — each consisting of 20 attempts for up to 10 points.
The Blue Devils quartet finished their first-day relay with a 2,243 that ranked 11th in the high school team category, 40th overall, led by Justice on her 576 with Wilson next at 559.
Second day competition had the Blue Devils improving their score to a 2,255 that finished them 10th among high schools.
Justice again led the Blue Devils, her score up to 577, while team captain Vawter turned in a career-high 574.
Now back in Walla Walla, the Blue Devils look to reconfigure while on break this month in preparation for the 2023-24 season with Vawter as captain.
The Blue Devil Battalion will open their season in late October by hosting the US Army Junior Air Championships at Wa-Hi. Admission is free and all students and members of the community are invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.