Walla Walla High School's varsity girls soccer team prevailed in an overtime shootout with their season on the line here Saturday, Oct. 30, in a do-or-die playoff of the District 8 tournament.

Neither the Blue Devils nor Ridgeline had surrendered a goal in regulation and overtime — a Walla Walla High School Girls' Soccer tweet afterwards credited Mikailyn O'Dell for her solid defensive performance — but then Wa-Hi dominated the 1-on-1 showdowns.

Marlee Boyd, Jazlyn Martinez and Kaitlyn King each scored in succession while Ridgeline failed to convert a single kick, with Blue Devils goalie Cyrstal Kelly blocking two of them.

The Blue Devils season now continues to another must-win playoff Thursday.

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

