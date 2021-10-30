Walla Walla High School's varsity girls soccer team prevailed in an overtime shootout with their season on the line here Saturday, Oct. 30, in a do-or-die playoff of the District 8 tournament.
Neither the Blue Devils nor Ridgeline had surrendered a goal in regulation and overtime — a Walla Walla High School Girls' Soccer tweet afterwards credited Mikailyn O'Dell for her solid defensive performance — but then Wa-Hi dominated the 1-on-1 showdowns.
Marlee Boyd, Jazlyn Martinez and Kaitlyn King each scored in succession while Ridgeline failed to convert a single kick, with Blue Devils goalie Cyrstal Kelly blocking two of them.
The Blue Devils season now continues to another must-win playoff Thursday.
