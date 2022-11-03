Walla Walla High School's 2022 varsity football team finished its rough season victorious Thursday, Nov. 3, as the Blue Devils defeated Eisenhower High in a 34-6 rout before the home crowd at Borleske Stadium.
The win was only the second for the Blue Devils, snapping their five-game losing slide as they end up 2-8.
Held scoreless the last five weeks coming in, the Blue Devils ripped Eisenhower for three touchdowns in the first quarter and never looked back.
Blue Devils quarterback Zack Wood connected with three different receivers on scoring passes on a night he threw for 173 yards as he completed 10-of-19 attempts.
Carter O'Dell, Russell Casey and Isaiah Roberson each caught a TD pass.
Wood also ran for another touchdown with his 48 yard on 15 keepers.
Jaden Flippo tallied the another Blue Devils touchdown as he rushed for 116 yards on 23 carries.
