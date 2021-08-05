Partners for Education and Save the Children selected Walla Walla County Rural Library District Executive Director Rhonda K. Gould as a Rural Library Fellow through a grant project with Berea (Kentucky) College.
She is one of 22 Rural Library Fellows chosen for the initiative designed to improve third-grade reading outcomes in rural communities, according to a release.
Research indicates children who have not mastered the mechanics of reading by the end of third grade face significant barriers to higher education access and success. This includes being four times more likely to drop out of high school compared to peers who are reading proficiently when they finish third grade.
“The Rural Library Fellowship will provide an invaluable opportunity to cultivate librarians as changemakers and libraries as key partners in their communities, especially around third-grade reading outcomes,” said Regina R. Washington, director of Rural Impact Networks at Partner for Education.
Through the fellowship, librarians will receive peer consultation, leadership development and coaching, and funding to implement the strategies they develop. The Fellows will engage an intensive community of practice with other librarians from rural regions in 19 states across the country. The learning community is designed to support the librarians in developing strategies and leading work in their community to improve the lives of children and families.
Training will be provided through twice-monthly webinars and one-on-one consultations. Fellows will receive a stipend to offset the costs of participation, including travel expenses, and an additional $5,000 award from Save the Children to implement a plan to increase third-grade reading outcomes.
Save the Children works with more than 200 of rural America’s most impoverished communities, helping to meet children’s unmet needs.
“Libraries in rural areas are uniquely positioned to serve as community anchors for young learners. That’s why we are so excited to be a part of this initiative,” said Lesley Graham, senior director of Community Impact at Save the Children.
“By focusing on third grade reading, that critical year when kids transition from learning to read to reading to learn, we’re confident the Rural Library Fellows will have the tools, skills and resources they need to build lifelong learners and set children up for success,” Graham said.
The Rural Library Fellowship program will run for two years, from July 2021 to June 2023.