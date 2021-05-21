Walla Walla Community Hospice is seeking property owners willing to volunteer their own properties for the 20th annual Pond & Garden Experience set for Saturday, Sept. 11.
Hospice Community Outreach & Marketing representative Brad McMasters said the self-guided tour of gardens also includes music, art, education, food, wine and more.
"WWCH is in search of residential properties in the Walla Walla Valley for this year’s event, which lasts from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
"Property owners must be willing to open their outdoor space to an appreciative audience and be in attendance during the day," he said.
The variety of garden styles and sizes from very approachable to magazine-worthy are popular with attendees.
"WWCH has become flexible with the concept of a pond, learning to appreciate fountains, creeks, streams, or even an ornate birdbath," McMasters said.
To learn more about being a host for this year’s tour, contact McMasters at brad@wwhospice.org, call 509-525-5561 or visit wwhospice.org/events and view previous years’ photos.