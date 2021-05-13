Local artists Deborah Bruce and Ellen Heath are among 70 entrants accepted for inclusion in the annual Northwest Watercolor Society Virtual Online Waterworks Unlimited Exhibition that runs through June 30, 2021.
Juror Liana Bennett said “some of the finest watermedia artwork I’ve had the honor of judging” is featured in the membership Exhibition, Waterworks Unlimited. To view the exhibition on an electronic device or any time, go to nwws.org.
“The exhibition contains a tremendous representation of a broad range of styles,” said exhibition chair Mike Thoreson. Heath’s and Bruce’s paintings were among 422 entries from artists in 16 states including Washington, D.C., and international entrants from Taiwan, Hong Kong, India and Canada.
Bennett presented awards at the virtual artists’ reception on April 22, 2021. First prize received $1,000, second $750 and third $500. Bennett also awarded three $75 Juror’s Commendation Award cash prizes along with other cash and merchandise awards.
“I think this is one of the finest membership exhibitions we have ever had,” said NWWS President Molly Murrah. “We’re very proud of this show!”
A full list of accepted artists can be found at nwws.org/Exhibitions/Waterworks-Members-Exhibition.
Walla Walla native Bruce grew up in Tri-Cities and near Seattle. She moved to Walla Walla in 1990 to marry husband Jeff. She’s inspired by the beauty of the Pacific Northwest with its ever-changing seasonal colors and beauty at its ocean beaches, mountains, rivers and waterfalls. A florist for 30 years, flowers are one of her favorite subjects to paint. She has recently produce portraits of dogs on commission and loves capturing their personalities. She has painted since high school and has worked in oil and acrylics.
She was captivated by watercolors in a class about 20 years ago, and has worked in the medium since. She has studied art at Eastern Washington University, Columbia Basin College, Walla Walla Community College and attended workshops with Eric Weigardt, Birgit O’Conner, Tom Lynch, Lein Quan Zhen and Soon Warren.
I love light. I love color. I love the life that surrounds us. As I walk around in the hills of the Walla Walla valley above Dixie, Washington, I can always find something eye catching and beautiful. It may be a black sheep looking mournfully out of his pen, a single flower pushing its way out of the ground, or children playing in the sparkling snow. There is an endless supply of images waiting to be painted.
I hope my paintings say, “Look at this little bit of life. It’s wonderful!” Perhaps the viewer will smile as they remember the special pet they had as a child, their favorite flower or a fun day in the snow.” Bruce’s work is viewable at deborahbrucewatercolor.com.
Born in Boston, Heath mostly grew up in Bellevue, Washington, pursuing such artistic hobbies in her youth as origami, ribbon flowers and pressed-flower cards and having her love of painting in oils instilled by her mother. At college in Walla Walla, she took art and biology classes, met husband Cliff and raised three daughters, designed advertising for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin and taught elementary school.
More than 15 years ago she took a watercolor class from Joyce Anderson and thus began her immersion in the artform. “I love the brilliant colors, values and realism I can create with these transparent paints. I feel like I can learn something new every time I pick up a brush,” she said.
She’s shown her work, entered local contests and sold pieces in shops. She makes notecards and prints of of her watercolors, started a shop on Etsy at etsy.com/shop/EllensArtShop, and has been teaching watercolors for Walla Walla Community College via Zoom. She’s a member of Blue Mountain Artists Guild that meets in Dayton, posts their monthly works online, including the show for May at youtu.be/NqU7jJe2lR8.
Bruce and Heath show works at the Walla Walla Fair and around town. They currently have pieces on display through May 28 in the Open Regional Exhibition at Pendleton Center for the Arts , 214 N Main St.