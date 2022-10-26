COLLEGE PLACE — The Hawks girls battled back from a 2-0 halftime deficit to force overtime, but Connell scored the game-winner in OT for a 2-1 South Central Athletic Conference victory on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
"The Hawks ended their season on a high note despite the final loss," College Place coach Russ Carder said. "The Hawks started brightly, pressing high and creating opportunities to score. Unfortunately, the visiting Connell Eagles were first on the scoreboard. They were able to add a second with the final kick of the second half.
"The restart allowed the Hawks to re-assess, and come out with renewed vigor," he said. "They were able to find Charley Amick, who worked the ball really well and sent the ball across the top of the 18 to an on-rushing Lillian White, who struck really well and smashed the ball into the back of the net."
Shortly after that score, College Place evened the match at 2-all.
The Hawks' Ruah Havens collected the ball with her back to goal, shimmied away from the defender, faced goal and put the ball away, Carder said.
"Good play on both sides of the ball, but no more goals were coming," he said. "This led into sudden death overtime. The team was ready to go, but so were the Eagles. They earned a corner in the first foray forward. Playing it into the box, it was saved, blocked, bounced, and eventually the ball snuck into the far corner to win the game on a golden goal."
