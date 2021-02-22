NACHES — The College Place High cross country team got its first racing competition in 16 months against four other South Central Athletic Conference foes during a jamboree here on Saturday.
The Hawks boys team defeated rival Connell by one point.
"For years we’ve worked to build to this point of going toe-to-toe with the top team in our league," College Place coach Darin Durand said.
The boys were led by freshman Jio Herrera and junior Joshua Courtney, with second- and third-place finishes, respectively.
Three seniors rounded out the Hawks' top five finishers, with Dallin Hawkins coming in seventh, Cameron Howard 10th, and Edgar Cazarez 14th.
The young girls team was paced by first-year runner, junior Lauren Green, in 12th, with freshmen Alexis Fadness in 14th and Chloe Svilich 16th, and sophomores Lena Weaver in 18th and Madison Thompson in 28th.
"This was a great start for both teams in our shortened season," Durand said. "All runners were happy to be back to competing after such a long absence, and have been working hard. We’re making the most of each day we get to train and race this season, taking nothing for granted."
College Place next goes to Zillah on Thursday and Connell on Saturday.
Teaser photo by Greg Lehman.