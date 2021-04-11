Walla Walla's Scott Grabinski and Amal Bennani Grabinski of Seattle have been married for 25 years, as of March 30, 2021.
"Our celebration has been postponed due to COVID but hopefully next year we will have a 26th anniversary celebration that will more than make up for it," Scott emailed.
They wed on March 30, 1996, in Lowden.
Amal Grabinski is director of community living at Provail. She enjoys knitting and sewing and "sticking it to the man."
Scott Grabinski is a fishmonger and meat cutter at the Ballard Market. He enjoys cooking, eating and classic Volkswagen restoration and describes himself as an investigator and professional enthusiast.
The couple's son Henry lives at home.