National Junior Honor Society students at Garrison Middle School started a food drive for Blue Mountain Action Council.
Now through April 30, the community can drop off items at the school, 906 Chase Ave., to be donated to BMAC, which supports area food banks and pantry shelves.
All items dropped off at Garrison will be donated to BMAC, which serves 4,000 meals per day in five counties. Non-perishable, unexpired items can include canned vegetables, fruits, dried beans and peas, canned soup and stews, instant noodles, baby food, infant cereal, tortillas, dried peppers, low sodium nuts, healthy snack packs or crackers.
The need for food assistance is ongoing: BMAC reports one in six people will visit a food pantry this year; 67% of those served are children and seniors; and donations of $1 translate into $6 of food assistance.
In spring and summer, the nonprofit agency provides free perishable food and fresh produce to those who need it. They deliver food to low-income seniors ages 60 and older.
BMAC’s gleaning at local farms, gardens and grocery stores helps bring fresh produce to those in need. The agency buys produce from local farmers, which increased fresh produce intake and helps sustain local agriculture.
The organization also provides hundreds of middle school and elementary students with weekend meal bags on Fridays and school breaks through its Backpack Bridge program.
BMAC is now at 8 E Cherry St. For more information, call 509-529-4980 or at Garrison call 509-527-3040.