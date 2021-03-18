“Unsettled Ground, The Whitman Massacre and Its Shifting Legacy in the American West,” by Cassandra Tate, Sasquatch Books (Nov. 17, 2020), 304 pages, $24.95.
The murders of pioneers in 1847 at Waiilatpu, the mission outpost on the Oregon Trail 7 miles west of Walla Walla, galvanized American society. Outrage arose from the brutal deaths of a missionary, his wife and nine others.
Devout Protestants Marcus and Narcissa Whitman set themselves up for a terrible fall through their cultural ignorance, utter disdain and desire to erase the Cayuse culture and religion and self-righteous attitudes toward the Cayuse they proselytized. Their religious fervor and desire to bring the people they disdained as savages to their God couldn’t save them.
Society raised them up as martyrs in the decades after they were killed, but since then a more full-bodied approach to understand what happened and where the Cayuse fell in the story has changed the narrative. More often these days Whitman is seen as a colonizer rather than a hero.
Seattle-based author and former reporter Cassandra Tate spent a lot of time in Walla Walla where she researched multiple oral and written accounts of the snarled history to understand the event.
The attack led to a war of retaliation against the Cayuse, martyrdom for the Whitmans and the extension of federal control over the present-day states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho and parts of Montana and Wyoming.
Tate was a reporter at the Lewiston Tribune newspaper from 1972-1979. She said a visit years ago to the Spaldings Mission in nearby Lapwai, Idaho, established by Henry and Eliza Spalding in the 1830s, fueled her desire to learn more, she said.
“My book gives more attention to Cayuse history and perspectives than is common in accounts about the Whitmans,” Tate said.
“I hope readers will come away with a deeper understanding of who these people (Indians and missionaries) were, what brought them together, what each expected of the other, why their relationship deteriorated and the repercussions of the violence at Waiilatpu.
“I also look at how the story has changed over time. In terms of ‘discoveries,’ I hope I have debunked the oft-told ‘spurned suitor’ tale, starring Narcissa as a village belle who rejected a proposal from Henry Spalding before marrying Marcus.”
A Seattle-based writer and editor, Tate earned a Ph.D. in American history in 1995 from the University of Washington. She is the author of “Cigarette Wars: The Triumph of “The Little White Slaver.” Her work has been published in Smithsonian, Columbia Journalism Review and other national magazines, and she has contributed more than 200 articles to HistoryLink.org, the online encyclopedia of Washington state history.
She taught American history survey courses as a part-time adjunct professor at the UW and the University of Puget Sound before becoming involved in interactive media, initially through the Microsoft Network. She has received numerous awards , including a Nieman Fellowship from Harvard University in 1976-77.