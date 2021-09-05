Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days Rodeo Walla Walla Fair & Frontiers Days Rodeo Sep 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Wyatt Denny scored 78 in the bareback riding competition on Saturday night, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days Rodeo. Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin Buy Now Richmond Champion stayed aboard for an 84.5 in the bareback riding competition on Saturday night, Sept. 4, 2021. Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin Buy Now Orin Larsen stays on to score 91, the highest ride of the night, in the bareback riding competition on Saturday night, Sept. 4, 2021. Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin Buy Now With his boot still in the stirrup, Sam Harper gets stepped on in the saddle bronc competition on Saturday night, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days Rodeo. Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin Buy Now Dakota Louis had far better luck on his re-ride during the bull riding competition on Saturday night, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days Rodeo. Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days Rodeo action took place in the Fairgrounds arena on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fair Fairground Walla Walla Arena Rodeo