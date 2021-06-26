Dozens of local firefighters were called to a house fire in the 1000 block of East Alder Street across from Pioneer Park in Walla Walla on Saturday evening, June 26.
No official information on the fire has been released to area media yet, but online reports state a second alarm, or call for more aid, was broadcast at around 6:30 p.m.
Fire crews were battling more than just the blaze and thick smoke but also had to grapple with extreme heat as the temperatures peaked Saturday at 104 degrees just before 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.