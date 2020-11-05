DAYTON — DETAILS DETAILS, it’s all in the details. Blue Mountain Artists Guild's November virtual gallery exhibition features member’s October meeting challenge, which could be a whole piece or pieces of details of an artwork.
The video is available for viewing via YouTube link at ubne.ws/3mM7ple.
By focusing on the details of a work, the artists find new avenues to communicate with the art and with the viewer. For this month’s challenge many of the participating artists found they tried new mediums or surfaces or new ways to use familiar materials to obtain the insights into their work.
“The discipline of an assignment and a deadline really helps artists connect and share during this time of limited interaction in the usual formats,” said Guild vice president Lorna Barth.