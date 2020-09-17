Kids E-Book Fiction
"One Time," by Sharon Creech.
Gina Filomena, 11, lives in Ohio with her mother and father. In the past, her colorful clothes and imaginative stories about Angel Lucia - both sent by her Italian nonna - have garnered unwanted attention at school, including bullying cries of "Gina gypsy." But her new teacher, Miss Lightstone, also wears colorful clothes and encourages her students to write with abandon. When Gina's friendly new neighbor, Antonio, joins her class, his "wide, gleaming, welcoming smile" and unusual observations ("There was a porcupine here — right here – eating licorice") enthrall her classmates. With the help of her eclectic teacher and perceptive Antonio, with whom she finds herself mentally connected, Gina begins to see the world differently, questioning who she is, who she might become, and what possibilities life holds for her and for her classmates. In short, vignette-like chapters, Newbery Medalist Creech (Walk Two Moons) expertly develops a relatable, amusingly foibled cast - including Gina's inquisitive schoolmates and demanding Italian relatives - and classroom verve conveyed via a scriptlike immediacy. Threaded with themes of friendship, acceptance, and self-discovery, Gina's story slowly unfolds, reminding readers that it's okay to imagine life's possibilities while still accepting its undeniable realities. Ages 8-12
— Publishers Weekly
"The Hike," by Alison Farrell.
Three children hike up a mountain together, enjoying the process in different ways.
Wren, a brown child with an afro puff and glasses, brings a sketchbook and a flag. El, an Asian-presenting child, brings a poetry notebook. Hattie, the smallest, with tan skin and a mop of reddish-brown hair, brings feathers and holds Bean the dog's leash. Hiking is their "favorite thing to do" – and no wonder. They start out running "like maniacs" through the forest until they reach "a ripe patch of thimbleberries," which they eat until they're full. El teaches the others to make little leaf baskets. They get lost and Hattie uses maps to find their way. They draw wildlife, spot deer tracks, and, in a magic moment, actually see a deer before it startles and disappears. The children tire, but they help one another persevere, and finally, as the sky turns yellow-pink, they reach the top, where the flag, a poem, and the feathers make for a simple celebration. After a satisfied moment of rest, they return to their small, apparently adult-free home as the stars come out (constellations are depicted). The flora and fauna of their Western woodland are labeled on each spread, and views of the children's sketches share more of the experience with readers. Well-designed pictures create a depth and fullness that immerse readers in the forest. Endmatter makes clever use of Wren's sketch pad to offer additional information about things seen in the woods.
Utterly satisfying. Ages 3-5
– Kirkus Reviews
"Before the Ever After," by Jacqueline Woodson
What happens after all your dreams come true? ZJ's dad always wanted to be a football player. Through hard work, he achieved his goal and became an NFL player and hero to many. Unfortunately, his football fame came with a price. Now he experiences debilitating headaches, mood swings, and forgetfulness brought on by one too many concussions. ZJ remembers a time before his father changed; when his father would laugh, play with him and his friends, and support him with his music. That was the before - now he lives in the after. All ZJ has is memories of the incredible man his father was, and the fear of the unknown issue causing his father's problems. Set in the early 2000s when concussion research on NFL players was at its inception, Woodson's latest novel in verse conveys that not all success stories have a fairy-tale ending. Readers will feel an immediate connection to ZJ and his group of authentic, complex friends and family. The idea of showing the dark side of fame through the experiences of a young family member is a unique perspective that will resonate with readers of all ages. ZJ's story will stay with the audience long after the last page is read. Ages 10-14
— School Library Journal
"Everything Sad Is Untrue: (a true story)," by Daniel Nayeri.
Nayeri weaves stories within stories in this fictionalized account of his formative years. He shares layers of rich information about life in Iran, refugee camps, and his experiences as an immigrant in the United States during the late 20th century. The themes of family, love, and truth are as strong as those of faith, endurance, memory, and storytelling as Khosrou (also known as Daniel) tries to tell the tales of his beautiful, complicated life and family. Nayeri provides clues about other characters without overexplaining them. Tough issues are discussed, particularly domestic violence, bullying, and life as a refugee and an immigrant, but there is levity, too. Khosrou's thoughts on Manwich sloppy joe sauce, using toilets in the U.S., and his father's overindulgence in Twinkies all lighten this tale. Without being didactic, the text communicates the universality of the human experience and the lack of empathy shown by some, not all, of those he encounters in the U.S. and in the refugee environments. The strongest developed characters are Daniel and his mother; however, readers experience varying levels of complexities of other characters like Daniel's father, stepfather, sister, teacher, and his friends (and enemies). Ages 10-18
– School Library Journal