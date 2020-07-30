What an environmental shock it was for Oregon native L. Dennis Wilson when he transplanted to the central part of the country.
As a child he took the natural beauty around him for granted, he said in an artist’s statement. “After leaving the Air Force, I moved to the Midwest. What a rude awakening. Everything was flat, small hills were considered mountains. I kept expecting the hills to lead to the mountains, but they never did.”
The desire to get back to his roots in the Northwest was born along with his passion to recreate the splendor through his art.
An exhibit of his work, “200 Miles Home — An Artist Journey of the Pacific Northwest,” will be featured during August at CAVU Cellars, 175 E. Aeronca in the airport district.
“When I am out in the land, I see the raw beauty of God’s handiwork,” Wilson said. “This is at the heart of all of my paintings, and what I hope will come across in my art. I hope to bring a moment of rest and peace to those who view my art, or one of awe and wonder. If a painting draws you in, if it brings about memories or inspires you, then I have done my job. I have achieved what I set out to do.”
He’s currently creating mainly oil paintings, but enjoys “the beauty and softness that other mediums can bring.
“I especially enjoy doing watercolors, really big watercolors, but there is something about working with oils. It lets me bring in a texture, a sense of movement and depth that I could not achieve otherwise. It is extremely challenging, but when you get it right, the end result is spectacular.
When away from his studio, he enjoys hiking in the mountains, taking pictures and finding inspiration for his next series of paintings.
His work has won several awards at the Wallowa Valley Festival of the Arts, Carnegie Art Center and Seasons Faire and his work is in private and corporate collections. He was executive director of the Betty Feves Memorial Gallery on the Blue Mountain Community College campus in Pendleton.
To view additional work or for more information, contact Wilson at GalleryR120@gmail.com.
For further information on the art shows, call Karen Waite at CAVU, 509-540-6351.