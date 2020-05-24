The Walla Walla area has many opportunities for enjoying the great outdoors. You can contact enthusiasts to share stories and learn more about outdoor activities. This year, due to Covid-19, please pay very close attention to rules governing areas to fish and regulations. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, wdfw.wa.gov, has a special Coronavirus response page for your assistance.
Area organizations include:
Ducks Unlimited
Pheasants Forever
Tri-State Steelheaders
Walla2 Fly Fishers
Government agencies:
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife
The current July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020 booklet of Washington Sport Fishing Rules is available at licensed outlets, selling fishing and hunting supplies and online at wdfw.wa.gov. Fishing licenses can be purchased at dealers, or online at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov, or by phone 866-246-9453.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife now has an app, Fish Washington, available from the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Here is a brief listing of waterways, fish and some rules from the Washington booklet. For more complete details, Covid-19 regulations and important special rules please see the Washington Sport Fishing Rules booklet or call the Department of Fish and Wildlife at 866-246-9453. Special rules can change daily so Emergency Rules can be found by calling the WDFW Fishing Hotline: 360-902-2500 or wdfw.wa.gov
Rivers
Walla Walla River-from mouth to stateline
Fish Season Details
Trout, hatchery steelhead, other game fish Trout Sat. before Memorial Day-Oct. 31, other game fish, year around. Min. size/ daily limit. Other game fish size 20 inches. Tributaries closed.
Mill Creek, upstream from Bennington Dam
All game fish Sat. before Memorial Day-Oct. 31 Statewide min. size/daily limit. Selective gear rules. From mouth to Bennington dam and upstream from dam closed.
Touchet River, from mouth to confluence of north and south forks.
Hatchery Steelhead Sat. before Memorial Day-July 31 Other game fish Sat. before Memorial Day-Oct. 31 Statewide min. size/daily limit. All tributaries except North, South, Robinson and Wolf forks are closed waters for all species.
Snake River Confluence, check Washington State Sport Fishing Rules.
Special Rules for Lakes
Columbia County
Location Fish Season Details
Big Four Lake Trout/Other game fish Year around Trout min. size: 14 in. Daily limit two. Other: statewide min. size/daily limit. All species fly fishing only, fishing from any floating device prohibited.
Blue Lake All game fish Year around No fishing from any floating device, statewide min. size.
Curl Lake All species, all game fish Sat. before Memorial Day-Oct. 31 Statewide min. size/daily limit. No fishing from any floating device.
Dayton Pond All species, all game fish Year around Juvenile anglers, under age 15, seniors and anglers with a disability, with a designated harvester companion card. Statewide min/daily limit.
Deer Lake All species, all game fish March 1-Nov. 30 Statewide min./daily limit. No fishing from any flotation device.
Rainbow Lake All species, all game fish March 1-Nov. 30 Statewide min. size/daily limit. No fishing from any floating device.
Spring Lake All species, all game fish Year around Statewide min. size/daily limit. No fishing from any floating device.
Watson Lake All species, all game fish March 1-Nov. 30 Statewide min. size/daily limit. No fishing from any floating device.
Walla Walla County
Bennington Lake All game fish Year around Statewide min. size/ daily limit. All species no internal combustion motors allowed.
Burbank Slough All game fish Year around Statewide min. size, daily limit. Fishing from any floating device prohibited east and north of Highway 12, except the channel east of Highway 12 up to the fish screen at pumping station #3.
Fishhook Pond All species, all game fish Year around Statewide min. size/ daily limit.
Jefferson Park Pond All species, all game fish Year around Juvenile, under 15, senior and anglers with disabilities only. Statewide min. size/daily limit.
Lions Park Pond, College Place All species, all game fish Year around Juvenile anglers, under 15 years old, seniors and those with disabilities with a designated harvester companion card. Statewide min. size/ daily limit.
Quarry Pond All species, all game fish Year around Statewide min. size/daily limit. Fishing from any floating device prohibited.
Oregon
Resources:
“Easy Angling Oregon” by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, 800-720-6339 or myodfw.com
Copies of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Sport Fishing Regulations are available at sporting goods outlets, the local ODFW office by phone, email or on the website. There is also an electronic licensing system, download the app MyODFW and license, tags and harvest will be stored on your smart phone.
As with Washington, it is imperative that anglers be aware of Covid-19 information and Rule Updates before going out. Visit myodfw.com for complete and up-to-date information.
Some Northeast Zone Regulations, ODFW booklet
Species Bag Limit Size Limit and Other Specifications Season
Trout Lakes: 5 per day, streams 2 per day see website Lakes open all year, streams open May 22- Oct. 31
Salmon no annual limit on hatchery salmon, must have purchased Hatchery Harvest tags. Closed in all waters unless in exceptions. Umatilla River under exceptions.
Steelhead 3 per day Only hatchery steelhead, must have purchased Hatchery Harvest tags Closed in all waters unless in exceptions
Largemouth and smallmouth bass 5 per day No more than 3 over 15 inches long Lakes: Open all year, streams see fishing regulations
Bluegill, Catfish, Crappie, Other Sunfish, Walleye and Yellow Perch No limit None Lakes: Open all year, streams see fishing regulations
Walla Walla River
Open for hatchery steelhead Jan. 1-April 30 and Sept. 1-Dec. 31, from the State Line upstream to the confluence of the North and South Forks.
Looking Glass Creek and Tributaries
Hook-gap size may not exceed 3/8 inch. Closed between 300 feet downstream from Jarboe Creek and 200 feet upstream from the hatchery water intake, .04 miles.
McKay Creek
Open all year
McKay Reservoir
5 bass per day, only 1 bass over 15 inches allowed.
Wenaha River
Open for hatchery steelhead Jan.1-April 30 and Sept. 1-Dec. 31, mouth upstream to Crooked Creek. Catch-and-release bull trout in the mainstream Wenaha River upstream to the confluence of North and South forks.