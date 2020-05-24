The first thing our grandchildren ask after they arrive at the family cabin is for me to check their growth. The last eight years of their respective heights, with individual names and dates, are marked in permanent ink on the bunkhouse wall. They kick off their shoes, thrust out their chin, and stretch as high as they can while I make a new mark on rough-cut fir.
The next thing on their mind after they dump their duffel bags is to grab a fly rod and try for a rainbow trout or mountain whitefish at their favorite fishing hole.
Our c. 1940 log cabin is a whisper in the woods from the upper Umatilla River. By late summer, the river is small enough to cast across the width and shallow riffles can be waded safely. Native rainbow trout are abundant and eager to rise to the fly. Like many small streams that flow from the western flanks of the Blue Mountains, its gentle waters provide a perfect training ground for youngsters new to the sport of fly fishing.
Liam, the oldest, keeps an iPad by his side at all times. At age 12, he programmed the ring tone on my cell phone with the tune “Going Fishing” by Taj Mahal. Four years later he built his own computer and he now makes YouTube videos for a handsome profit. But there’s light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to trout fishing. “I want to catch at least two fish,” he announced to me last summer.
You have good technique,” I said to his younger sister Sofia after noting artful management of how she placed her fly.
“I know where to cast,” she replied
“So, where is that?”
“Over where there are rocks for fish.”
“I call that reading the water,” I said. “Not everyone knows how to do that. You have to catch a few fish first.”
“Not really,” she replies. “You just have to get some bites and jerk at them.”
The experienced angler knows that large rocks slow current and create cover for stream trout. But young fly casters mostly reflect on where they caught their last fish.
Patience has slowly found its way into my approach to angling. I select a comfortable place to rest whenever I identify a stretch of good water so each grandchild has first shot at a fine trout and wonder, how many times did Grandpa Harry do the same for me? Stand by and watch? Find fulfillment in giving up a fish he could have easily caught himself?
Granddaughter Annalise caught her first trout when she was four years old. I may have hooked it but she reeled it in all by herself. Now old enough to drive, she ferries me on winding gravel roads to cool headwaters where bull trout take shelter in bedrock pools.
Adam, the youngest grandchild, reminds me of myself. Most days he’d rather fish than eat. Adam has reached the age when he can go off by himself and, more often than not, returns with a fishing story to tell. No longer satisfied with jerking a 6-inch rainbow trout over his shoulder, salmon and steelhead are now in his sights.
Sofia and I shared time on the river last summer. One particularly creative cast led to her getting hung up on a huge log that leaned over a backwater pool. When she couldn’t dislodge the fly by jerking on her rod, I waded out to the log, felt my way up her leader, and reached out to retrieve the fly. Uh oh! A hornet attack from a nest hidden in a hollow of the log! I dropped Sofia’s rod, slapped my head like a madman, and dove headfirst into the small pool while my shocked granddaughter watched and wondered, what made Papa D trip and fall in the river? I came up sputtering and ran down the shoreline to ensure the swarm of angry hornets had been left behind.
Back at the cabin, a Benedryl tablet followed by an ice pack brought the swelling in my cheek and upper lip down to where I could carry on a coherent conversation without an interpreter. Luckily, Sofia did not get stung. She might have forgiven me, but her mother would not have.
Each year, I patiently wait for the next set of grandkids to arrive and the adventures that follow. Will they remember their height relative to their cousins, the number of trout caught, or how Papa D left a perfectly good fly dangling on a log rather than taking a chance on getting stung by a cloud of mad hornets?
Which begs the question, what angling memories will you pass on to the youngsters in your life? It’s never too late to get started.